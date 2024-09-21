Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 1,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

