Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Shares Down 5.4%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 97,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 516,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Versus Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VS

Versus Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 255.40% and a negative net margin of 8,703.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Versus Systems Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.