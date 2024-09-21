Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

