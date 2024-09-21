Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Up 4,086.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) traded up 4,086.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. 570,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 131,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.42.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
