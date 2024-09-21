Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Up 4,086.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) traded up 4,086.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. 570,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 131,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Cybin Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cybin stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cybin Inc. by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Cybin were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

