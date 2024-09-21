Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Shares Up 2%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 2,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.
About Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
