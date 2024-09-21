Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Shares Up 2%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 2,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

About Yellow Cake

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.