Mina Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.79 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $571.47 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,187,208,823 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,870,369 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,187,122,443.8400393 with 1,159,687,792.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48073677 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $21,487,757.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

