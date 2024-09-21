Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

