Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Up 1.5%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 14,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $112 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.