Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.67 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $78.67 million and $6.38 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00004430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,775,973.3838623 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.77621944 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $5,232,657.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

