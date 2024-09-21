Multibit (MUBI) Trading 61.9% Higher Over Last Week

Multibit (MUBI) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Multibit token can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.03116154 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $7,871,236.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

