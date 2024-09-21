Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $105.27 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $105.27 million and $4.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

