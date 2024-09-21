Xai (XAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.85 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $136.85 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xai has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262560 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,297,810,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,468,080 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,297,383,222.9331672 with 661,040,833.6528422 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.20150481 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $17,550,662.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

