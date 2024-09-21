Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $89,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.7 %

ADM opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $79.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.