Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,229 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

