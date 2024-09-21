Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Realty Income worth $137,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 804,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 468,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 38,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $61.63 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.59.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

