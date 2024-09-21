Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $860,398,000 after buying an additional 191,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,079,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $705,594,000 after acquiring an additional 211,257 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.