AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,780 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

