Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,271 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

