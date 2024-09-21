AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NYSE OGE opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

