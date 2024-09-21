AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1,939.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,491 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $152,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

UAPR opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

