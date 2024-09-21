AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of GATX by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 89.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

