AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.42 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $10,369,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

