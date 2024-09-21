AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.