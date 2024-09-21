AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37,318 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.