AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118,705 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 920.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,605 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Best Buy by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,474,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 310,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

