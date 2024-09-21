Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $31.19 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $144.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.