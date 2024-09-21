AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 33,436 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup



AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

