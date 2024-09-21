AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 133,089 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

EDIV stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

