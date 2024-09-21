Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 43,538 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,538 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DexCom were worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.