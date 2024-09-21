Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,027 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.33% of AutoZone worth $168,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,117.12.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8 %

AZO stock opened at $3,016.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,011.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

