Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $162,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

MCD opened at $296.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,193 shares of company stock worth $1,403,593. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

