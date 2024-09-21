Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 317.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $97,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $133.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

