Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 54,034 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,034 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 446,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,260 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 86,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

