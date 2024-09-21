Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $471,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.67.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.58. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.