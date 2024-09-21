Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of AMETEK worth $112,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,997,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AME opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

