Clean Energy Transition LLP Has $110.37 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clean Energy Transition LLP lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,466 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises approximately 6.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $110,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,630,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

