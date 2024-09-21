American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $103,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $268.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.97. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

