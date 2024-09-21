GM Advisory Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

