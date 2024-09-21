7,375 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

