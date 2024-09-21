7,375 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

Sep 21st, 2024

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

