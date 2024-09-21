Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $564,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.61.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $182.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.