Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,937 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

