Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

