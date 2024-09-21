Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,995,299 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995,299 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $169,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

