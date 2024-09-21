153 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,406.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,408.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,375.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

