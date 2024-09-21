BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.45. Approximately 143,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 52,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.91.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.39.
