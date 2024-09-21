iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. 206,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBHD. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

