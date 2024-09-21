AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.19 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.06). Approximately 524,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 702,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($3.03).

AVI Global Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.74.

Insider Transactions at AVI Global Trust

In other news, insider June Jessop bought 17,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £37,570 ($49,630.12). Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

