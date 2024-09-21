BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.48. 156,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 142,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.79.

