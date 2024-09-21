FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.6% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.41. 2,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth $1,659,000.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

