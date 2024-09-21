Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

